Knxwledge Shares Animated Video for Album Single ‘Don’t Be Afraid’ '1988' LP releases worldwide on multiple formats on March 27.

Photo | Jack McKain

Knxwledge has announced the release of his new full-length album, 1988, on Stones Throw Records. In support of the album, the Los Angeles producer, real name Glen Boothe, has released a few tracks, and this week he revealed the Rhymezlikedimez (Robin Velghe) animated music video for “Don’t Be Afraid.” Previous single releases have included “Do You,” “Learn,” and “Howtokope.” 1988 releases worldwide on multiple formats on March 27.

According to Stones Throw, the root recordings for 1988 initiated when Knxwledge was an infant, hence the album title. “As the story is told, little baby Knx was left alone by his mother for just a few moments and crawled to a family member’s vintage SP–12 sampler. When his mother returned he had already produced his first beats and nearly mastered the machine. These tracks, all produced before nap time while rocking a Nike diaper, were stored over the years on floppy discs, then brought to his studio in recent months where they were finished up, mixed, and mastered.”

1988 is the follow up to Knxwledge’s 2015 debut album on Stones Throw, Hud Dreems. That same year, he would feature on Kendrick Lamar’s critically acclaimed To Pimp A Butterfly LP, winning a Grammy for his work on the album. His collaboration with Anderson Paak., NxWorries, would also initiate around this time, leading to work that can be found across 1988.

The Stones Throw online shop exclusive includes 1988 as a box set containing the album, 10″ EP, and 7″ single. The additional records contain all-new music that won’t be released through digital platforms. A small number of purple vinyl copies will be available at independent record stores around the world.

Tracklisting



01. dont be afraid

02. [bc] tm_s not promised

03. do you

04. thats allwekando.

05. listen

06. learn

07. howtokope.

08. with[reality]

09. uonlygetone

10. solivelife

11. be safe

12. watchwhoukallyourhomietheykome&go

13. don_tgottabe

14. gangstallthetime

15. believeme

16. itkanbe[sonice] feat. NxWorries

17. makeuseofthetime

18. makeitliveforever

19. awomanslifeislove

20. amansloveislife_keepon

21. minding_my business feat. Durand Bernarr, Rose Gold

Pre-order 1988 from Stones Throw here and stream the new animated video for “Don’t Be Afraid” below: