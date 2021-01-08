Kode9 to Release First Solo EP Since 2015 'The Jackpot / Rona City Blues' is scheduled for January 15 release.

Photo: Samuel Smelty

Kode9, or Steve Goodman, will release The Jackpot / Rona City Blues later this month.

The two-track release is Kode9’s first full solo outing since 2015’s Nothing LP. Since then, he’s put out remixes for Gant Man, Hyph11E, Mr. Fingers, and Burial, and he’s produced the video-game music project “Diggin In The Carts.” There was also his original track “Cell3” on Hyperdub‘s collaborative Adult Swim compilation in 2019.

We can expect a couple of “speedy little rollers,” according to the British label.

The A-side, ‘The Jackpot,” is a toxic, off-key zigzagger that coils and recoils, while reprieve comes on the B-side,” Rona City Blues,” with its lush pads, stuttering synth melody, and coasting drums.

This is the first of several new Kode9 releases for 2021. It comes in transparent vinyl housed in a heavyweight see-through yellow PVC sleeve with three holographic stickers.

The vinyl is limited to 500 copies.

Tracklisting



01. The Jackpot

02. Rona City Blues

The Jackpot / Rona City Blues is scheduled for January 15 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Rona City Blues” below and pre-order the record here.

