Koreless is Back with a New EP 'Deceltica' EP is scheduled for August 16 release.

Koreless will release a new EP later this month.

Deceltica marks the enigmatic producer’s first solo project in over two years.

After pouring everything into Agor, his debut album, he retreated from London to the tranquil countryside of his birthplace, Wales. This move sparked a “newfound sense of freedom and inspiration,” we’re told, and Koreless began experimenting with new chords, beats, and instruments, leading to the creation of Deceltica.

The EP lands on Young and includes a single of the same name, plus a glitchy two-step banger called “Seven.”

The EP also features a remix of “Seven” by Welsh producer Jorg Kuning, and an extended version of “Drumhell,” which appeared on HAAi‘s DJ-Kicks compilation.

Tracklisting

01. Deceltica

02. Drumhell (Extended)

03. Seven

04. Seven (Jorg Kuning Bicton Barns Mix)

Deceltica EP is scheduled for August 16 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Seven” and “Seven” (Jorg Kuning Bicton Barns Mix) in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://koreless.bandcamp.com/album/deceltica">Deceltica by Koreless</a>

Photo: Aliyah Otchere