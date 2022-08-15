Koreless is Back with a New Single on Young "Droids" is available now on Young.

Photo: Eloise Parry

Koreless is back with a new single on Young.

In July 2021, Koreless, real name Lewis Roberts, released his debut album, Agor. On “Droids,” his first new music since the album, he continues to push the boundaries of electronic music, taking his hyper-polished productions to new depths with a carefully designed soundscape that journeys through electro and techno. We’re told that it makes “the a beginning of a new phase” for the Welsh producer.

After a series of early releases, including his debut EP, 4D, in 2011, Roberts started working with the London-based label Young, releasing a collaborative work with Sampha and the Yūgen EP. And then he eventually turned his attention to Agor, which was over five years in the making, straddling the worlds of ambient and contemporary classical while not sounding like an example of either.

Tracklisting

01. Droids

“Droids” is available now on Young, with a full stream below.

<a href="https://koreless.bandcamp.com/track/droids">Droids by Koreless</a>