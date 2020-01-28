Kranky Unveils New Windy & Carl LP, ‘Allegiance and Conviction’ 'Allegiance and Conviction' LP is out March 27.

Kranky has unveiled Allegiance and Conviction, a new album from Windy & Carl, out March 27.

Allegiance and Conviction is the Dearborn, Michigan ambient duo’s first album since 2012’s We Will Always Be. Written and recorded across six years, the songs swirl between shoegaze minimalism and stargaze drift, over which Windy [Weber] whispers veiled poetic narratives of transformation, isolation, and escape.

The release is said to be “something of outlier” in the Windy & Carl’s catalog in that they songs are shorter than on most on their previous releases.

All of the tracks are saturated with Carl Hultgren’s signature guitar work, intimate constructions of murmurs, drones, and his trademark layered filigree, gently amassed into alternately lighter and heavier than air atmospheres.

Tracklisting



01. The Stranger

02. Recon

03. Moth To The Flame

04. Alone

05. Will I See The Dawn

06. Crossing Over

Allegiance and Conviction LP is out March 27. Meanwhile, you can stream “Crossing Over” in full below, and pre-order the album here.