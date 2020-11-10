Drum & Bass Legend Krust Announces Masters At Work / KenLou Remix Package 'Antigravity Love (Masters At Work / KenLou Remixes)' is scheduled for November 20 release.

Photo | James Hacker

Bristol drum & bass legend Krust has announced a new remix EP featuring four new reinterpretations from Kenny “Dope” Gonzalez and Little Louie Vega, better known as Masters At Work and KenLou.

The release is set to arrive on November 20 on vinyl and digitally and will feature two remixes from Gonzalez and Little Louie Vega’s Masters At Work alias, plus two under their KenLou moniker.

All four tracks are reworkings of Krust’s “Antigravity Love,” a track from The Edge Of Everything, his first album in 14 years, which was released earlier this month on Crosstown Rebels. On the original version of “Antigravity Love,” Krust collaborated with director Michael Williams, who wrote the monolog which Krust composed around.

The remix EP continues a creative exchange that dates back to 1997, when Krust sampled “Nautilus (Mawtilus)”/”Mind Fluid,” a track from Gonzalez and Vega’s Nuyorican Soul project, on his single “Soul In Motion.” In 1998, Nuyorican Soul also remixed “Watching Windows” by Reprazent, of which Krust was a key member. They were also label mates Gilles Peterson’s Talkin Loud label.

You can hear snippets and pre-order the EP here.

Tracklisting:

1. Krust “Antigravity Love” (Masters At Work Remix)

2. Krust “Antigravity Love” (Maw Instrumental Dub)

3. Krust “Antigravity Love” (KenLou Dubb)

4. Krust “Antigravity Love” (KenLou Dubb Inst)