Label Co-Founder Ian Wyatt Next on Mood Hut as Local Artist 'Expanding Horizons' LP is scheduled for August 19 release.

Mood Hut will release the debut album from Local Artist, the alias of Ian Wyatt.

Wyatt is one of the co-founders of Mood Hut, but he’s also released his music on Proibito and Rhythm Section. As Slow Riffs, he put out the Gong Bath 12” on Mood Hut in 2015.

He’s also a spatial sound artist at Lobe Studio, where he regularly holds space as a creative mentor. His goal is to offer support for your stress cycles in our “chronically over-stimulated world.”

On his Expanding Horizons album, Wyatt takes us further towards the intimate end of the radio dial, recording music as a way of processing the emotions of watching his father and partner battle cancer before the pandemic. We’re told to expect themes of love, loss, and life emerge “in a moody brew to help you through.”

Tracklisting



01. Head Right

02. Expanding Horizons

03. Without You

04. Neo Wise

05. Rif Kibdani

06. Self Healing

07. Good Enough

08. Give You My Love

09. Distance Calling

Expanding Horizons LP is scheduled for August 19 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Head Right” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://localartist.bandcamp.com/album/expanding-horizons">Expanding Horizons by Local Artist</a>