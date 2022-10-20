Laila Sakini Signs to Andy Stott’s Modern Love 'Paloma' LP is scheduled for October 21 release.

Laila Sakini will release Paloma, a new album on Andy Stott’s Modern Love.

Paloma, meaning the symbol of peace, a white dove, is the Australian producer’s fourth album, and her debut for Modern Love. We can expect a collection of six subtly transcendent songs that aim to “invoke hope in hopeless times.” File it next to Dominique Lawalrée and Grouper.

To make it, Sakini took Polish composer Zbigniew Preisner’s influential score for the film “The Double Life of Veronique.” Its core instruments are the piano and the recorder but with a reluctant vocal, a borrowed violin, some glockenspiel, and a timbale. Sakini sings of reflections, shadows, optical illusions, tricks of light, tricks of the mind, secret meanings, magic, and mysteries.

Sakini is a multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and performer based in London but originally from Melbourne. Her previous albums run from Vivienne, on Total Stasis in 2020, to Into The Traffic, Under The Moonlight (LP) and Princess Diana of Wales. You can read more about her in her XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Fleur d’Oranger (Rise)

02. The Light That Flickers In The Mirror

03. The Missing Page

04. That Wave, That Line

05. Wrong Turn from Julies at 6pm

06. Paloma Expressions

Paloma LP is scheduled for October 21 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “The Light That Flickers In The Mirror” in full via the player below, with pre-order here.