Laila Sakini’s ‘Like a Gun’ Set for Vinyl Reissue
'Like a Gun' EP is scheduled for September 10 release.
Futura Resistenza will reissue Laila Sakini‘s Like a Gun EP on vinyl.
Sakini originally released Like A Gun digitally in 2019, and it marked the beginning of her solo work. It precedes her four solo albums: Vivienne, Into the Traffic, Under The Moonlight, Princess Diana of Wales, and Paloma; and a. string of EPs: Strada, and What I Got, Blip in the Bungalow.
Sonically, the release evokes a place that is “spacious yet secretive,” exposing a tale “fatalism, memory, and that gross feeling when reality hits.”
Now remastered, these two solo pieces will be available on a special limited edition 7″ vinyl.
The original cover art, by Sophie Gemmill, will also return, with a limited number of copies featuring an alternate painting by Gemmill.
For more information on Sakini, check out her XLR8R podcast here.
Tracklisting
01. Like a Gun
02. Life out Here Is Changing
Like a Gun EP is scheduled for September 10 release. Meanwhile, you can stream it in full via the player below and pre-order here.