Laila Sakini’s ‘Like a Gun’ Set for Vinyl Reissue 'Like a Gun' EP is scheduled for September 10 release.

Futura Resistenza will reissue Laila Sakini‘s Like a Gun EP on vinyl.

Sakini originally released Like A Gun digitally in 2019, and it marked the beginning of her solo work. It precedes her four solo albums: Vivienne, Into the Traffic, Under The Moonlight, Princess Diana of Wales, and Paloma; and a. string of EPs: Strada, and What I Got, Blip in the Bungalow.

Sonically, the release evokes a place that is “spacious yet secretive,” exposing a tale “fatalism, memory, and that gross feeling when reality hits.”

Now remastered, these two solo pieces will be available on a special limited edition 7″ vinyl.

The original cover art, by Sophie Gemmill, will also return, with a limited number of copies featuring an alternate painting by Gemmill.

For more information on Sakini, check out her XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting

01. Like a Gun

02. Life out Here Is Changing

Like a Gun EP is scheduled for September 10 release. Meanwhile, you can stream it in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://futuraresistenza.bandcamp.com/album/like-a-gun">Like a Gun by Laila Sakini</a>