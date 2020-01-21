Lamache’s Discobar Welcomes PEOPLE PEOPLE 'Shock & Awe' EP is out on vinyl towards the end of January

Up next on Lamache’s Discobar label is a debut EP from PEOPLE PEOPLE, the collaboration of Gonzalo Perez Scartascini (a.k.a Gulp) and André Baum.

The pair’s relationship dates back to 2016 when they met in Berlin, Germany during a set from Ricardo Villalobos, and bonded over a shared appreciation for J.J. Cale, Massive Attack, and The Cure. They left the club, went to a studio, and promptly recorded “Shock & Awe,” which became the title-track to the EP.

Shock & Awe comprises two other originals plus a remix of the title-track by Villalobos, who takes the original four-minute song and flips it into a 10-minute Villalobos trip.

We’re told to expect a “genre-shifting record” that takes cues from synth-pop, techno, hip-hop, folk, and punk, and stands as an introduction to PEOPLE PEOPLE’s vision of the post-genre band.

The EP is Discobar’s 13th release, following EPs for The Mole and Cez, and its first of 2020.

Ahead of the release, hear Gulp’s XLR8R podcast here, and read more about Lamache in our long-form feature here.

Tracklisting



A1. Shock & Awe

A2. Cousin Itt

A3. The Spinning

B. Shock & Awe (Ricardo Villalobos Remix)

Shock & Awe is out on vinyl towards the end of January, and will also see a digital release towards the end of March. Meanwhile, you can hear clips below.