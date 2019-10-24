Lanark Artefax Debuts on Numbers 'Corra Linn' LP is out now via Numbers.

Photo: Sean Bell

Lanark Artefax has released a new EP titled Corra Linn, available via Numbers.

The three-track EP is the Scottish producer’s first solo output since his breakout record on Whities in 2017, which included the ethereal Touch Absence. It arrives after last year’s remix of Björk and an extensive period touring his live A/V show.

Recorded sometime in the last year and a half, the three tracks combine lazer sharp digital synths and hyperspatial sound design with scaled up, spine-tingling choral melodies, time-refracted field recordings, and ethereal childlike vocal arrangements.

The EP’s title track, “Corra Linn,” takes its name from a waterfall in the Lanark area of Scotland, the water of which flows into one of the oldest hydro-electric power stations in the UK.

The artwork is a photomicrographic image of Lanarkite, a rare and precious mineral form. Almost all significant occurrences of Lanarkite were discovered deep within the Leadhills in South Lanarkshire, but it is said that an unknown, but large, quantity of it was once unearthed at the base of Corra Linn waterfall.

Pressed on black and clear transparent vinyl, Bandcamp sales of the limited edition 12” include a donation to the Scottish Wildlife Trust.

Visit the Lanark Artefax web portal l-a-n-a-r-k.net to explore the digital archive accompanying the release.

Tracklisting

A1 / 1. Corra Linn

B1 / 2. Moo Orphaned Drift

B3 / 3. Ferthenheap

Corra Linn LP is out now via Numbers.