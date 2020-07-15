LA’s The Black Lodge Drops Fourth Vinyl Release and Three Benefit Compilations EXPERIMENT ZERO, AshTreJinkins, Bill Converse, and The White Lines all feature.

Los Angeles label The Black Lodge has released its fourth vinyl release, alongside the release of two of three in a series of benefit compilations.

Italian outfit EXPERIMENT ZERO feature on the label’s newest 12″, The Non Assay Sound of the Underground, which features six typically razor-edged cuts of hard-hitting acid, wave, and jacking beats. Preceding the 12″, the Italian duo featured on Unknown to Unknown, Illian Tapes, Gravitational Waves, and Creme Organization, and this is their first for The Black Lodge.

Additionally, the label is focusing its attention on current events with a series of benefit compilations (digital and cassette), which will be used to raise funds for various non-profit social justice and relief organizations.

The first in the series, THE AWAKENING: PESTILENT EXPRESSIONS 1, which features 14 cuts from, among others, Bill Converse and C.L.A.W.S., dropped last month and has so far raised $600 for The Movement For Black Lives.

The second, THE AWAKENING: PESTILENT EXPRESSIONS 2, dropped on Bandcamp day and features 17 tracks from label associates such as AshTreJinkins, L/F/D/M, and Kosmik. PESTILENT EXPRESSIONS 2 will raise money for Carecen, an immigrant rights/relief organization.

You can find all three releases on The Black Lodge Bandcamp page.