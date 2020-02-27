Launder Signs to Ghostly with New Single 'Half-Life' is available now.

Launder, real name John Cudlip, has signed to Ghostly with his new single, Half-Life.

Cudlip, now based in Los Angeles, California, came of age cueing dream-pop records to the beachside backdrop of his hometown in Orange County. As Launder, his recording project developed in 2018 out of casual sessions with friends Jackson Phillips from Day Wave, Soko, and Zachary Cole Smith from DIIV, he’s put out 12″s on Day Wave and House Arrest Distribution.

Half Life, Cudlip’s Ghostly debut, marks the beginning of new Launder material arriving this year. The track passes steady acoustic strums, tight drums, and self-harmonies through the disorienting undertow of a conflict “between dependence on someone/something toxic and trying to get away from that,” says Cudlip.

Half-Life is available now on all streaming platforms.