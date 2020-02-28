Laurel Halo’s “Possessed” Score to See Full Release 'Possessed' LP is out on April 10.

Photo | Camile Blake

Laurel Halo‘s score for “Possessed” will see an official release on April 10.

“Possessed,” released in 2018 and the work of artist collective Metahaven and Rob Schröder, produced by Dutch Mountain Film, was nominated for the IFFR Tiger award and the CPH:Dox New Vision Award. It was Halo’s first foray into writing music for screen, and London label The Vinyl Factory will now release it as a 13-track album. Note that the digital version has only 12 tracks, leaving off the reprise of “Last Seen.”

The soundtrack traverses both the synthetic and acoustic, providing a rich variety of sounds, from aqueous, subterranean drones, to plaintive folk pieces for violin and cello, and uncanny pseudoclassical piano mutations. Violinist Galya Bisengalieva and cellist Oliver Coates also contribute, and renowned engineer Paul Corley lends additional production.

Halo has released on labels including Hyperdub, Honest Jon’s, Latency, and Livity Sound.

Tracklisting



A1. Hyphae

A2. Rome Theme I

A3. Breath

A4. Lead

A5. Marbles

A6. Rome Theme II

A7. Zeljava

B1. Last Seen

B2. Rome Theme III

B3. Cave Walk

B4. Stabat Mater (Excerpt)

B5. Masks

B6. Last Seen (Reprise)

Possessed LP is out on April 10 on vinyl and digitally through The Vinyl Factory. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Hyphae” below.