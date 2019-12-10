Lawrence Debuts on Giegling 'Moonlight' EP lands December 19.

Lawrence will debut on Giegling with his new EP, Moonlight, out December 19.

As with all Giegling releases, there’s no text around the release and it’ll be available on vinyl only. Lawrence, real name Peter Kersten, has put out much of his own work on his own Dial, including last year’s Illusion LP. His first outing on Giegling forms the Weimar label’s 27th release, following Edward’s Lost in Paradise 12″.

Tracklisting

01. Moonlight

02. Bonfire

03. Interference

04. Moonlight Reprise

Moonlight EP lands December 19, with clips below.