Lawrence English’s Room40 Prepares Album by Geneva Skeen; Shares Video Single 'Double Bind' will drop digitally and on limited edition CD next month.

Geneva Skeen is next on Lawrence English‘s Room40 label with Double Bind, a new LP dropping November 13.

The seven-track album is one of four upcoming releases on Room40, which will also see albums from Akio Suzuki, Mike Cooper, and candlesnuffer. Double Bind, which will be available digitally and on limited-edition CD, was written over the past year during “a bleak but transformative period of time,” Skeen explains. Across the LP, the Los Angeles-based artist and composer crafts “an extra-verbal expression” of her interior experience, employing processed field recordings, fractured rhythms, and her own voice to unpack the unruly chaos of the last year.

Alongside the announcement, Room40 has shared a video for the album’s first single and title track, a beautifully desolate slice of ambient that is paired with fittingly woozy landscapes.

Tracklisting



01. Mirror Glimpse

02. Leveled Ground, Bottomless Pit

03. For the Foreseeable Future

04. Urstromtal

05. The world has no visible order and all I have is the order of my breath.

06. There is a Universe Where Time Flows Backwards

07. The Double Bind

Double Bind LP drops November 13. You can watch the video in full via the player below, with the album available for pre-order here.

<a href="https://room40.bandcamp.com/album/double-bind">Double Bind by Geneva Skeen</a>