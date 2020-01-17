Lawrence English’s Room40 Supports Australian Bushfire Relief with Chris Watson Recording 'Room40' will match all donations.

Photo: Lewis Watson

As part of its continued support for bushfire relief in Australia, Lawrence English‘s Room40 will release a new record from wildlife recordist Chris Watson.

The recording, made in the South Burnett region of Queensland in 2009, captures the intense beauty of the Australia Bush. “It’s a recording that represents how much life can be found in one small stretch of country and is evidence of the diverse ecosystems that exist within this vast continent,” the label adds. The recording was made as part of a special recording project instigated by Room40 during one of Watson’s regular visits south.

Watson is a founding member of Sheffield-based experimental music group Cabaret Voltaire, but has since developed a passionate interest in recording the wildlife sounds of animals and habitats from around the world. He’s been responsible for some revealing field recordings in Australia, including this section from Sir David Attenborough’s “Life In The Undergrowth.”

All monies raised from this edition will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery for the Australia Bushfires. Room40 will match all donations.

“It has been a hellish summer, we’re glad to support the Red Cross in their efforts,” the label adds.

Tracklisting



01. The Rail Trail

The Rail Trail is available now here.