Lawrence’s Dial Welcomes Soela for Debut Album 'Genuine Silk' LP is out April 17 on vinyl and digitally.

Photo | Robert Kulisek

Lawrence’s Dial label will release the debut album of Soela, real name Elina Shorokhova.

Genuine Silk marks the end of a three-year journey that started in Rostov-on-Don, Russia and ultimately led to a new life for her in Berlin, Germany. During that three years, Shorokhova put out music on Kompakt, Detroit Underground, and Nerang Recordings.

The album is an exploration into the deepest shades of house music and ambient. “With a continuous stream of essential compositions, Soela creates a mesmerising undertow of enchanting atmospheres and moods,” the label explains.

This is Dial’s first release of 2020, and it follows Tracey‘s Biostar on the label.‎

Tracklisting



01. Prologue (feat. Module One)

02. Shadows On The Wall

03. Inconsistency (feat. Christopher Ledger)

04. Hold On

05. Lullaby

06. The Same Things, The Same Thoughts

07. Power of Mind

08. Genuine Silk

09. It’s Around Us, It’s Everywhere

10. Where Did You Go?

11. Unnamed And Uninvited (digital bonus)

Genuine Silk LP is out April 17 on vinyl and digitally. Meanwhile, you can stream “Shadows On The Wall” in full below.