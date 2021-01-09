LD, Godfather of British Drill Movement, Shares New Single Ahead of Solo Album 'Outro' is available now.

LD, the south London rapper, has unveiled the first of three new singles taken from his new tape, scheduled for land this summer.

As part of rap group 67 alongside rapper Monkey, Dimzy, Liquez, ASAP, and SJ, LD is credited with kick-starting the British drill movement and earned mainstream popularity. He joined Sketpa on his last tour, and has recorded with the likes of Dizzee Rascal. His music is characterised by dark and violent lyrical content, and ominous trap beats.

There’s little known about the new album, other than that it’s called Who’s Watching. It’s the unnamed artist’s first full solo outing since 2018’s The Masked One LP.

You can stream “Outro” in full below.