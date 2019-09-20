Learn Creative Drum Mixing Techniques With Funk Ethics in New Video Point Blank hosts a masterclass on advanced drum mixing.

Point Blank‘s latest tutorial video teaches creative drum mixing techniques.

Point Blank invited expert lecturer Danny Linton (a.k.a. Funk Ethics) to explore how you can transform your drum grooves into exciting and professional-sounding patterns, whilst showing how to turn a simple drum loop into a full song idea using just a few simple steps.

In the video, Linton details a range of techniques, including the art of parallel processing using drum buss tools, supercharging your loops with a combination of EQ, compression, and creative modulation, and gluing everything together and adding variety with subtle tweaks and automation.

You can watch the video in full below, with more on Point Blank here. Point Blank also has a range of one-shot drums to download for free here.