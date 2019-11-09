Learn How to Score a Horror Film Point Blank show you how to craft your own score and offer up a free project file.

In the video, which was extracted from Point Blank’s Composing for Film and TV module, Advanced Composition lecturer Claude Ruelle runs through the instruments and sounds to use for creating dark and tense atmospheres, whilst breaking down each element in the soundtrack explaining the music theory behind it all and how you create an eerie evolving sound with added tension. He also explains the importance of experimentation, showing how different effects, samples, and random notes can also add to the overall effect.

You can watch the video in full below, with more information on Point Blank’s line of courses here. Point Blank has also made the project files (which includes a bundle of free samples) available to download here.