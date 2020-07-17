Leaving Records Drops Debut Album by Inglewood’s Kara The LP dropped today, alongside an EP by Devonwho, with proceeds of both going to LA's Youth Justice Coalition.

Inglewood producer and saxophonist Devin Daniels has dropped Colors, his debut album as Kara, today on Leaving Records.

Over the last decade, Daniels has focused his work around the saxophone and is currently attending Jazzcampus in Basel, Switzerland, where he studies and performs in the Focusyear program. In his downtime, he has been diving into electronic music and beat-making as Kara, with Colors the first taste of his work in that realm.

Colors, which was recorded, mixed, and mastered in Daniels’ bedroom, comprises 20 groove-focused cuts that feature Daniels’ saxophone work throughout and tip a hat to the beat scene of his home city, Los Angeles.

Alongside Colors, Leaving Records dropped an EP by Devonwho, titled Offworld, which was recorded between 2017 and 2020, recorded entirely with the Elektron Digitakt and Sequential Prophet Rev2/08, Novation Bass Station II, and Roland Gaia SH-01 synthesizers.

You can pick up both releases via Leaving Records Bandcamp page, with label proceeds of both going to LA’s Youth Justice Coalition. Meanwhile, stream below.

Photo: Samantha Lee

Tracklistings:

Kara Color



01. NGC 224

02. Smash Lobby Music

03. Kale

04. Neutral Air

05. Fountains

06. Jade

07. Mikado

08. Lavender

09. Ditto

10.9 am

11. Over U feat. Jenna Noelle

12. Scramble

13. Acajou

14. Bunch a Snow

15. Basecamp

16. Sing

17. Bistre

18. Ogbeture

19. Ol Man River feat. Quran

20. Agua

<a href="http://kara.bandcamp.com/album/colors">Colors by Kara</a>

Devonwho Offworld

1. soap

2. soar

3. blas

4. queue

5. tangent

6. tricorder

7. cars

8. wave

9. adds

<a href="http://devonwho.bandcamp.com/album/offworld">Offworld by devonwho</a>