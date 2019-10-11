Leaving Records Introduces Asa Tone with New Single 'Visit From Tokay' is out today with an album coming next year.

Leaving Records has released a new single from Asa Tone ahead of the trio’s debut an album, Temporary Music, next year.

Asa Tone is Jakarta-born Melati Malay and New York-based Tristan Arp and Kaazi. In January 2018, the trio travelled to Indonesia during Melati’s annual return home, set up a temporary studio in a house nestled in the jungle’s canopy, and recorded a series of improvisational pieces together, later edited for brevity.

The music, which became Temporary Music, incorporates both digital and analogue processing and largely draws upon the group’s collective voice, a small selection of instrumentation (Rindik, Moog Sub 37, Infinite Jets, Suling) and their immediate environment. Despite this, they aimed to record a kind of music together that doesn’t seem to come from one specific place, but instead, from everywhere.

The result is an “idiosyncratic voyage of equatorial excursions in voice, mallets, and synthesis, both transportive and fluid, yet firmly grounded in the earth,” the label explains. “Cyclical, randomized patterns grow and blossom during these often delicate and heartfelt renderings, staying with the listener long after both sides fall silent.”

“Visit From Tokay” is out today ahead of Temporary Music‘s release in January 2020, with more information coming soon.