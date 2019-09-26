Lee Gamble Returns with Second Part of ‘Flush Real Pharynx’ Album 'Exhaust' ('Flush Real Pharynx Part' 2) is out November 15.

Lee Gamble will release the second part of his Flush Real Pharynx album, a triptych (meaning the work is divided into three sections), for Hyperdub in November.

Exhaust follows In A Paraventral Scale, the first part of the triptych released at the start of 2019. “Gone are the serpentine dopplers and seductive supercar engines,” the label explains. “Exhaust’s neon-charms coalesce into an MDMA rush of Boston Dynamics dog barks, hypnotic voices, and imploding motion sculptures.” We’re told that the album’s “sultry voices take you for a 300mph ride down the psychedelic high street stitching together clashing strands of club soundscapes on its way.”

Flush Real Pharynx is a sonic documentary, and loosely explores three stages of the “Semioblitz,” a term used by the late Mark Fisher to describe aggressive onslaught of visual and sonic stimuli of contemporary cities and virtual spaces. The series’ third and final part will land later this year.

Tracklisting

01. Cream

02. Envenom

03. Glue

04. Naja

05. Tyre

06. Switches

07. Shards

08. Saccades

Exhaust (Flush Real Pharynx Part 2) is out November 15, with “Glue” streaming below.