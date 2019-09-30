Lee “Scratch” Perry & Adrian Sherwood Prepare “Radical Bass-Heavy” Version of ‘Rainford’ feat. Brian Eno
Lee “Scratch” Perry and Adrian Sherwood will release a companion to their Rainford album, featuring Brian Eno and Vin Gordon of The Wailers.
Heavy Rain is described as a “radical bass heavy re-version” of the Rainford original tapes. As well as highlighting the deft musicianship of the original backing band on the Rainford sessions, these re-works also invite further players into the cosmic mix.
Brian Eno features on “Here Come The Warm Dreads,” a heavily processed sound system overhaul of Rainford highlight “Makumba Rock,” cheekily re-titled as a nod to Eno’s own debut solo album.
Elsewhere, trombonist Vin Gordon, one of the hornsmen on Bob Marley & The Wailers Exodus, lends his distinctively woozy blowing to tracks such as “Rattling Bones And Crowns” (a late-night fli-side to “Kill Them Dreams Money Worshippers”) and “Crickets In Moonlight” (“Cricket In The Moon” refracted through some beautifully louche late summer heat haze lens).
The album also features two originals, “Dreams Come True” and “Above And Beyond.”
Tracklisting
01. Intro Music Shall Echo
02. Here Come The Warm Dreads, feat. Brian Eno
03. Rattling Bones And Crowns – feat. Vin Gordon
04. Mind-worker
05. Enlightened
06. Hooligan Hank
07. Crickets In Moonlight, feat. Vin Gordon
08. Space Craft
09. Dreams Come True
10. Above And Beyond
11. Heavy Rainford, feat. Vin Gordon
12. Outro—Wisdom
Vinyl LP
A1. Intro – Music Shall Echo
A2. Here Come The Warm Dreads, feat. Brian Eno
A3. Rattling Bones And Crowns, feat. Vin Gordon
A4. Mindworker
A5. Enlightened
A6. Hooligan Hank
B1. Crickets In Moonlight, feat. Vin Gordon
B2. Space Craft
B3. Dreams Come True
B4. Above And Beyond
B5. Heavy Rainford, feat. Vin Gordon
B6. Outro—Wisdom
Heavy Rain is out December 6 via On-U Sound, with “Enlightened” streaming below, and pre-order here.