Lee “Scratch” Perry & Adrian Sherwood Prepare “Radical Bass-Heavy” Version of ‘Rainford’ feat. Brian Eno 'Heavy Rain' is out December 6 via On-U Sound.

Lee “Scratch” Perry and Adrian Sherwood will release a companion to their Rainford album, featuring Brian Eno and Vin Gordon of The Wailers.

Heavy Rain is described as a “radical bass heavy re-version” of the Rainford original tapes. As well as highlighting the deft musicianship of the original backing band on the Rainford sessions, these re-works also invite further players into the cosmic mix.

Brian Eno features on “Here Come The Warm Dreads,” a heavily processed sound system overhaul of Rainford highlight “Makumba Rock,” cheekily re-titled as a nod to Eno’s own debut solo album.

Elsewhere, trombonist Vin Gordon, one of the hornsmen on Bob Marley & The Wailers Exodus, lends his distinctively woozy blowing to tracks such as “Rattling Bones And Crowns” (a late-night fli-side to “Kill Them Dreams Money Worshippers”) and “Crickets In Moonlight” (“Cricket In The Moon” refracted through some beautifully louche late summer heat haze lens).

The album also features two originals, “Dreams Come True” and “Above And Beyond.”

Tracklisting

01. Intro Music Shall Echo

02. Here Come The Warm Dreads, feat. Brian Eno

03. Rattling Bones And Crowns – feat. Vin Gordon

04. Mind-worker

05. Enlightened

06. Hooligan Hank

07. Crickets In Moonlight, feat. Vin Gordon

08. Space Craft

09. Dreams Come True

10. Above And Beyond

11. Heavy Rainford, feat. Vin Gordon

12. Outro—Wisdom

Vinyl LP

A1. Intro – Music Shall Echo

A2. Here Come The Warm Dreads, feat. Brian Eno

A3. Rattling Bones And Crowns, feat. Vin Gordon

A4. Mindworker

A5. Enlightened

A6. Hooligan Hank

B1. Crickets In Moonlight, feat. Vin Gordon

B2. Space Craft

B3. Dreams Come True

B4. Above And Beyond

B5. Heavy Rainford, feat. Vin Gordon

B6. Outro—Wisdom

Heavy Rain is out December 6 via On-U Sound, with “Enlightened” streaming below, and pre-order here.