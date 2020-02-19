Leifur James Explores Love and Loss on New Album for Night Time Stories 'Angel in Disguise' LP is out April 24 via Night Time Stories.

Leifur James has announced his new album, Angel in Disguise, available on April 24 via Night Time Stories.

The 10-track album follows 2018’s A Louder Silence, also on Night Time Stories, and showcases a more experimental side to the London producer’s production. We’re told that it explores themes of love and loss through a blend of harmonic vocals from James himself, nuanced electronic soundscapes, and vibrant percussion.

The first taste of the album comes with the driving, melancholic electronica of “Wise Old Man,” the album’s lead single, traversing through musicality, progressive synths, and introspection.

In support of the album, James has announced a string of tour dates kicking off in May 2020 in Copenhagen, before heading to Berlin, Amsterdam, Brussels, and London. You can read more over at Bandcamp.

Tracklisting



01. Circles

02. Black Lens

03. I Ran With You

04. Wise Old Man

05. Angel In Disguise

06. Ritual

07. Alien (feat. Coby Sey)

08. Strange With You

09. AAID

10. Rebel

Angel in Disguise LP is out on April 24 via Night Time Stories, and is available for pre-order now. Meanwhile, you can stream “Wise Old Man” in full below.