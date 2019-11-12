Leon Vynehall Returns to Club Roots on New Single 'I, Cavallo' is available now.

Photo: Sam Petts-Davies

Leon Vynehall has released I, Cavallo, a new single via Ninja Tune.

I, Cavallo is dark, throbbing, and infectious, and serves as a stark contrast to Nothing Is Still, his debut album, released last year on Ninja Tune.

Speaking of the track, the UK artist says: “The new material is directed squarely at soundsystems. Following the introspection of Nothing Is Still, I turned my gaze towards a more dissonant and psychedelic corner of a dancefloor.”

The vinyl edition comes accompanied with a ClubFront version.

Tracklisting



01. I, Cavallo

02. I, Cavallo (ClubFront) Vinyl Only

I, Cavallo is available digitally today, and on November 22 on vinyl.