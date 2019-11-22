Levon Vincent Gives Away New Album
'World Order Music' LP is available now for free via Novel Sound.
Levon Vincent has offered a free download of his third studio album, World Order Music, out today on Novel Sound.
This 11-track outing combines euphoric dance sounds with techniques pioneered by the older minimalist composers like Steve Reich and La Monte Young. It’s also a nod to the UK’s golden age of rave. Vincent wrote it while traveling around playing for “sweat-drenched dance floors, watching Brexit unfold, listening to old house music, and spending days in the studio with my cat,” he explains.
One of the most colorful producers of his cohort, Vincent began releasing music independently in the early ’00s and has continued ever since. He’s previously released two albums, 2015’s self-titled effort and 2017’s For Paris, both of which were also offered as a free download.
He’s offered the vinyl version here, and a free mp3 download HERE.
For more information on Vincent’s production techniques, check out his XLR8R interview here.
Tracklisting
01. Kiss Marry Kill
02. Flowers For Algernon
03. World Order Music
04. Reverse Stockholm Syndrome
05. The Vampire Lestat
06. She Likes To Wave To Passing Boats
07. Ratios III
08. Opening
09. And It Don’t Change
10. Diane Fossey
11. Back To The Grind