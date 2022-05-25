Levon Vincent Goes Downtempo on Fourth Album 'Silent Cities' LP is scheduled for June 10 release.

Levon Vincent will release Silent Cities, a new downtempo album, on Novel Sound.

Silent Cities, Vincent’s fourth studio album, is a “striking departure” from his previous records, we’re told, with 11 tracks of ambient, krautrock, shoe-gaze, hip-hop, and electro.

The majority of demos for Silent Cities were recorded before the pandemic, when Vincent had found a studio space outside of home in his adopted city of Berlin. It was a career first, working on music outside the bedroom, and riding the train and bicycling opened up a new mood in his music, using the time back and forth to be inspired.

Then, to support himself through the pandemic, Vincent set up a shop online, and sold all of his music equipment. He also created a separate shop for all his clothes which provided him with a “slow drip” type of income, allowing him to focus only on music, without touring.

“Getting rid of all my possessions felt like a weight being lifted from my shoulders and I was able to stay the course and remain committed to the music,” he explains.

He needed a further two years to mix and arrange the album but, were it not for the pandemic, he would not have been able to make this kind of album, he says. “So in light of everything, I was able to turn a depressing time in to something lasting and musically very positive!”

This is also the first time that Vincent has experimented with the cassette format, though it will also be available digitally.

Vincent’s last album, World Order Music, came in 2019. You can read more about him and his work in his XLR8R In the Studio feature here.

In the run up to Levon’s next cosmic krautrock and shoegaze influenced full length studio album Silent Cities due in June, Levon takes us right back to the peak experience in club with the E.T.A. INFINITY EP 12”.

Ahead of the album, Vincent has shared ETA—Infinity a “peak club” experience.

Tracklisting



01. Everlasting Joy

02. Gattaca

03. Sunrise

04. Birds

05. Wolves

06. Tigers

07. Mother Earth

08. Moonlight

09. Silent Cities

10. Mother Amazon

11. Sunset

Silent Cities LP is scheduled for June 10 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Sunset” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://levonvincent.bandcamp.com/album/silent-cities">SILENT CITIES by Levon Vincent</a>