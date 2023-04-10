Levon Vincent Unveils Fifth Album of “Club-Ready Jams” 'Work in Progress' LP is scheduled for June 11 release.

Levon Vincent will release his fifth studio album on his own Novel Sound label.

Work In Progress, which follows on from 2022’s Silent Cities cassette release, sees the US DJ-producer throw away any overarching concept, apart from the idea that “it must move you,” we’re told.

The album comprises 13 club-ready jams, made specifically for his DJ sets. Rather than his previous albums which present “a finished story,” Vincent tells XLR8R, his fifth presents “a diarist’s work in progress, his latest club constructions.” Many of them are above 140 BPM.

“The previous albums I have made are all meant to be heard from start to finish, where it takes the listener on a voyage,” Vincent says. “You were meant to listen to them from beginning to end.

“With Work in Progress, I set out to break the pattern of writing albums with an arc. I wanted to make something that more closely reflects my DJing. This is an album for DJs….My only rule for this album was ‘you have to be able to play each track in your own sets.'”

You can read more about Vincent in his XLR8R studio feature here.

Tracklisting

01. Greetings and Salutations

02. Sweat To Enjoy Life

03. Stereo Systems III

04. You Bliss Me

05. Regarding Love

06. Longing

07. Carena

08. Strut Beats

09. Driving

10. Jomox TrackV1

11. The Funk

12. Sunday Mornings

13. Greetings And Salutations (Full Length Vinyl Mix)

Work in Progress LP is scheduled for June 11 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Regarding Love” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://levonvincent.bandcamp.com/album/work-in-progress-levon-vincent">WORK IN PROGRESS – LEVON VINCENT by Levon Vincent</a>