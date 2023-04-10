Levon Vincent Unveils Fifth Album of “Club-Ready Jams”
'Work in Progress' LP is scheduled for June 11 release.
Levon Vincent will release his fifth studio album on his own Novel Sound label.
Work In Progress, which follows on from 2022’s Silent Cities cassette release, sees the US DJ-producer throw away any overarching concept, apart from the idea that “it must move you,” we’re told.
The album comprises 13 club-ready jams, made specifically for his DJ sets. Rather than his previous albums which present “a finished story,” Vincent tells XLR8R, his fifth presents “a diarist’s work in progress, his latest club constructions.” Many of them are above 140 BPM.
“The previous albums I have made are all meant to be heard from start to finish, where it takes the listener on a voyage,” Vincent says. “You were meant to listen to them from beginning to end.
“With Work in Progress, I set out to break the pattern of writing albums with an arc. I wanted to make something that more closely reflects my DJing. This is an album for DJs….My only rule for this album was ‘you have to be able to play each track in your own sets.'”
You can read more about Vincent in his XLR8R studio feature here.
Tracklisting
01. Greetings and Salutations
02. Sweat To Enjoy Life
03. Stereo Systems III
04. You Bliss Me
05. Regarding Love
06. Longing
07. Carena
08. Strut Beats
09. Driving
10. Jomox TrackV1
11. The Funk
12. Sunday Mornings
13. Greetings And Salutations (Full Length Vinyl Mix)
Work in Progress LP is scheduled for June 11 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Regarding Love” in full below and pre-order here.