Lila Tirando a Violeta’s New Album is Coming on Mexico’s N.A.A.F.I. 'Limerencia' LP is available on August 21.

Lila Tirando a Violeta will release Limerencia, a new album on N.A.A.F.I.

Limerencia is described as the Uruguayan’s “most intimate” record to date. She composed it during a physical recovery process, conceiving the songs under an ongoing neurological medical treatment. It is “a meditative piece of recognition, a counterpoint between strident sensations of pain and arousing feelings of wholeness,” the Mexican label tells XLR8R.

The full-length features work from a whole bunch of friends, including Nick León, PRJCTN, Lighght, and El Plvybxy.

Lila Tirando A Violeta is one of the brightest emerging talents in the new wave of creatives coming out of Latin America. Her work is inspired by cyberpunk anime, pop anthems, club sounds, and Latin music. Her early music, released on labels such as Illuminated Paths and Dream Catalogue, gained recognition with vaporwave fans, but recent releases, such as last year’s Sentient EP, have focused firmly at the dancefloor. She’s one half of A.M.I.G.A, a pop music project with Hiela Pierrez.

Earlier this month, Lila Tirando A Violeta featured on a Houndstooth compilation, Alterity, which highlighted experimental club music. This year, she’s also published a FACT mix, which you can stream in full here.

The release follows Gaika’s Seguridad EP on N.A.A.F.I.

Tracklisting



01. Nuevo Paris Piano

02. Maldoror ft. Nick León & PRJCTN

03. Flores & El Mar

04. Noche Tótem w/ Abssys

05. Interlude (Alien Ciego)

06. Mariposas & Fuego ft. Nick León

07. Dry Season w/ Lighght

08. Lagrima Viva w/ El Plvybxy

Limerencia LP is available on August 21. Meanwhile, you can stream “Dry Season” ft. Lighght below and pre-order here.

<a href="http://naafi.bandcamp.com/album/limerencia">Limerencia by Lila Tirando a Violeta & Lighght</a>