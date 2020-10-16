Linkwood and Other Lands Team Up for Athens of the North Album 'Face the Facts' LP is scheduled for November 20 release.

Face the Facts is the first time that Linkwood and Other Lands, both from Edinburgh, Scotland, have teamed up on a long-player. The plan was simple: drop them into the mostly finished Athens of the North studio and see what came out.

The results are nothing short of spectacular, Athens of the North tells XLR8R, “but putting them into words is somewhat of a challenge.”

Folding modular textures, post-punk, electro, house, techno, and even some lush balearic business, the pair have moulded their years of experience and translated it into something new, we’re told.

According to the Edinburgh label, it’s easy to distinguish each of the artist’s respective voices across the album, which is to say Other Lands’ guitar work and Linkwood’s deep sense of rhythm and structure.

Tracklisting



01. Theme for City

02. First Take

03. Porty

04. Face the Facts

05. 3VSR

06. Meet in the Middle

07. Don’t Throw It

08. Gold Leith

09. Downright

10. Varial

11. Shapes

12. Silver Nows

13. Up Wrong

Face the Facts LP is scheduled for November 20 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Theme for City” below.

