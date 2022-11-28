Linkwood Releases New Album on Athens of the North 'Stereo' LP is available now.

Linkwood has shared a new album on Athens of the North.

Stereo is the follow up to the hyper-focussed LP Mono, which he released last year. Across 12 new tracks, the Edinburgh, Scotland producer fuses boogie, Detroit, and early ‘80s synth joints, while maintaining his warm, fuzzy, and intricate sound.

Linkwood, born Nick Moore, is best known for his releases on Firecracker Recordings, including “Miles Away,” “Piece of Mind,” and his 2015 album, Expressions. He released his first LP, System, on Prime Numbers in September 2009, and it has since been re-mastered and re-pressed on his Night Theatre label. You can read more about him in his XLR8R podcast.

Tracklisting

01. I’m Ready

02. RunStop

03. Joystick

04. Love

05. S-Mode

06. DipDab

07. Clusters

08. Ping

09. Flightpath

10. Glow

11. Lookup

12. We Had A Love (Bandcamp Exclusive Digital Only)

Stereo LP is available now. You can stream “RunStop,” “Love,” and “S-Mode” in full via the player below and order it here.

<a href="https://linkwood.bandcamp.com/album/stereo">Stereo by Linkwood</a>