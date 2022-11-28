Linkwood Releases New Album on Athens of the North
'Stereo' LP is available now.
Linkwood has shared a new album on Athens of the North.
Stereo is the follow up to the hyper-focussed LP Mono, which he released last year. Across 12 new tracks, the Edinburgh, Scotland producer fuses boogie, Detroit, and early ‘80s synth joints, while maintaining his warm, fuzzy, and intricate sound.
Linkwood, born Nick Moore, is best known for his releases on Firecracker Recordings, including “Miles Away,” “Piece of Mind,” and his 2015 album, Expressions. He released his first LP, System, on Prime Numbers in September 2009, and it has since been re-mastered and re-pressed on his Night Theatre label. You can read more about him in his XLR8R podcast.
Tracklisting
01. I’m Ready
02. RunStop
03. Joystick
04. Love
05. S-Mode
06. DipDab
07. Clusters
08. Ping
09. Flightpath
10. Glow
11. Lookup
12. We Had A Love (Bandcamp Exclusive Digital Only)
Stereo LP is available now. You can stream “RunStop,” “Love,” and “S-Mode” in full via the player below and order it here.