Lionmilk’s New Album Will Calm Your Pandemic Anxieties 'I Hope You are Well' LP is scheduled for release.

Moki Kawaguchi will release I Hope You Are Well, his new album as Lionmilk, later this month.

I Hope You Are Well is a 57-minute meditation of “ambient therapy” from the Los Angeles pianist and producer. Leaving Records, the label behind the release, has labelled it “peaceful and introspective music for crazy times.”

Originally, I Hope You Are Well was home-dubbed cassette-only music selectively dropped in mailboxes of Kawaguchi’s friends and family who may have been struggling with anxiety and depression during the early 2020 pandemic shutdown. In late 2020, Leaving teamed up with Lionmilk to officially release a limited edition cassette.

Back in June, Kawaguchi released Healing for a New Tomorrow with Jon GK, produced for your mental, emotional, and spiritual wealth.

Tracklisting

01. Hints

02. Afloat in the Ocean

03. Everyday Another

04. Angels Over My Head

05. Awake when I Should be Asleep

06. Made it this Far

07. Stranded in a Pool

08. Good Things Happen, Too

09. Time After Time

10. We Start Again

11. I Remain Hopeful

12. Great Mother in the Sky

13. Necessary Growth

14. Pastel Memories

15. The Simple Things

16. I hope You Are Well

I Hope You are Well LP is scheduled for January 29 release. Meanwhile, you can pre-order here and stream “Hints,” “Afloat in the Ocean,” and “I Hope You are Well” in full below.

<a href="https://lionmilk.bandcamp.com/album/i-hope-you-are-well">I Hope You Are Well by Lionmilk</a>