Lisbon Label Naive Welcomes London’s ELLES 'summers_of_love' EP is out on February 28.

Next on Lisbon label Naive is an EP from ELLES, the alias of London artist Eleanor Pinfold.

summers_of_love, Pinfold’s first for Naive, follows her 2019 release emo_ecstasy_everything on Naive’s experimental sub-label, Naivety.

Skipping beats and heavy bass permeate the EP, a four-track mixture of deep lows and smooth highs, as well as reverb-drenched vocals from ELLES herself. It’s described as “a melodic ode to melancholy moments spent in clubs and broken romances captured in the snapshots of a strobe,” and its piano chords and 303 grooves call back to early house and rave tunes while percussive sounds, spread wide and loose, express the lineage of garage and early dubstep influences.

Moody, even wistful at times, summers_of_love is “a thoughtful dance record with an emotional punch,” the label explains.

Founded in 2017, Naive is the label of Violet, whose XLR8R podcast you can stream here. Previous releases have come from Photonz, gayphextwin, Bleid, and more.

Tracklisting



01. gotchu

02. WRTRGRER4A

03. put on our classics

04. end of the nite

summers_of_love EP is out on February 28. Meanwhile, you can stream clips below and pre-order the record here.