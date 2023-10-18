Lisbon’s Príncipe Welcomes XEXA 'Vibrac​̧​o​̃​es de Prata' LP is scheduled for October 27 release.

Príncipe will release a new album from XEXA, a young Afro-Portuguese artist living in London.

Vibrac​̧​o​̃​es de Prata is a presentation of XEXA’s different sensibilities as a composer, musician, and sound designer, mapping what are in effect her initial explorations with voice, rhythms, synths, and ambience.

As a student at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London between 2019 and 2023, she presented in her third year a portfolio that included what we can now listen as “Clarinet Mood,” the final track on the album.

Her intention was to “study the feeling of listening to music as an environment one inhabits and not as a sound that follows you throughout the day.”

Artwork comes from Márcio Matos.

Tracklisting

01. Libelula

02. Nha Dêdê

03. Fragmented Breath

04. Silver

05. Assim

06. Sisters Dancing

07. Prendes Nh’alma

08. SectionAudio

09. Clarinet Mood

Vibrac​̧​o​̃​es de Prata LP is scheduled for October 27 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Assim” in full via the player below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://principediscos.bandcamp.com/album/vibrac-o-es-de-prata">Vibrações de Prata by XEXA</a>