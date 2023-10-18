Lisbon’s Príncipe Welcomes XEXA
'Vibrações de Prata' LP is scheduled for October 27 release.
Príncipe will release a new album from XEXA, a young Afro-Portuguese artist living in London.
Vibrações de Prata is a presentation of XEXA’s different sensibilities as a composer, musician, and sound designer, mapping what are in effect her initial explorations with voice, rhythms, synths, and ambience.
As a student at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London between 2019 and 2023, she presented in her third year a portfolio that included what we can now listen as “Clarinet Mood,” the final track on the album.
Her intention was to “study the feeling of listening to music as an environment one inhabits and not as a sound that follows you throughout the day.”
Artwork comes from Márcio Matos.
Tracklisting
01. Libelula
02. Nha Dêdê
03. Fragmented Breath
04. Silver
05. Assim
06. Sisters Dancing
07. Prendes Nh’alma
08. SectionAudio
09. Clarinet Mood
Vibrações de Prata LP is scheduled for October 27 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Assim” in full via the player below and pre-order here.