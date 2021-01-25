Lisbon’s Violet Unveils Archival Album on Naive
'Archives 2012-2020' LP is scheduled for February 1 release.
Violet has unveiled a surprise digital album of tracks from her archive.
These are tracks that Violet, real name Inês Borges Countinho, has “held closely throughout the past eight years, imagining they would be in an album one day,” she says. “And if not now, at the turn of the decade, when?” They do not form a “homogeneous aesthetic,” she continues, but they’re a “very loyal picture” of where she’s been at musically “as the past decade flew by.”
Two of the tracks have previously been released on One Eyed Jacks, the label of Marco Rodrigues (a.k.a Photonz).
The release is accompanied by a small poem available to read on Bandcamp, and 25 percent of any support will be donated to SOS Racismo, the oldest anti-racist organisation in Portugal.
Borges Countinho began making electronic music in her home city of Lisbon around 2006. She took inspiration from Skull Disco, Tempa, and Hyperdub, after witnessing dance music’s moment of peak popularity in the Portuguese capital through the ’90s. Becoming Violet, her alias still today, she first released in 2012, putting out records on One Eyed Jacks and Love On The Rocks, among others, before setting up her own label, Naive, where she debuted with Togetherness. The 2017 release resonated widely, using the sound of familiar breaks and twisting them into new contexts with dub-inspired bass, brass flourishes, and dreamy chords.
Tracklisting
01. Visible Hand
02. Yangon
03. The Voices
04. Friendship Rules
05. Old Dreams
06. The Guestlist
07. The Hands of Rave
08. Love under will
09. Sun Rays
10. I Love My Friends
11. Gold Chain
12. Internet Explorer (Youtube Edit)
13. F*ck a Bully part 0
14. Burmana
15.Got to love
Archives 2012-2020 LP is scheduled for February 1 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “The Voices,” “The Hands of Rave,” and “Burmana” in full below, and pre-order here.