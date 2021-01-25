Lisbon’s Violet Unveils Archival Album on Naive 'Archives 2012​-​2020' LP is scheduled for February 1 release.

Violet has unveiled a surprise digital album of tracks from her archive.

These are tracks that Violet, real name Inês Borges Countinho, has “held closely throughout the past eight years, imagining they would be in an album one day,” she says. “And if not now, at the turn of the decade, when?” They do not form a “homogeneous aesthetic,” she continues, but they’re a “very loyal picture” of where she’s been at musically “as the past decade flew by.”

Two of the tracks have previously been released on One Eyed Jacks, the label of Marco Rodrigues (a.k.a Photonz).

The release is accompanied by a small poem available to read on Bandcamp, and 25 percent of any support will be donated to SOS Racismo, the oldest anti-racist organisation in Portugal.

Borges Countinho began making electronic music in her home city of Lisbon around 2006. She took inspiration from Skull Disco, Tempa, and Hyperdub, after witnessing dance music’s moment of peak popularity in the Portuguese capital through the ’90s. Becoming Violet, her alias still today, she first released in 2012, putting out records on One Eyed Jacks and Love On The Rocks, among others, before setting up her own label, Naive, where she debuted with Togetherness. The 2017 release resonated widely, using the sound of familiar breaks and twisting them into new contexts with dub-inspired bass, brass flourishes, and dreamy chords.

For more information on Violet, check out her XLR8R podcast here.

Tracklisting



01. Visible Hand

02. Yangon

03. The Voices

04. Friendship Rules

05. Old Dreams

06. The Guestlist

07. The Hands of Rave

08. Love under will

09. Sun Rays

10. I Love My Friends

11. Gold Chain

12. Internet Explorer (Youtube Edit)

13. F*ck a Bully part 0

14. Burmana

15.Got to love

Archives 2012​-​2020 LP is scheduled for February 1 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “The Voices,” “The Hands of Rave,” and “Burmana” in full below, and pre-order here.

<a href="https://naivetytrax.bandcamp.com/album/violet-archives-2012-2020">Violet – Archives 2012-2020 by naivety</a>