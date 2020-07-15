Listen to Nicolas Jaar’s Third Album of 2020 'Telas' can be listened to in its "liquid state" via an interactive website.

Nicolas Jaar has launched an interactive website for his third album of 2020, Telas.

Announced via Jaar’s Instagram, the album follows an album as Against All Logic, titled 2017-2019, and Cenizas, his first solo LP since 2016’s Sirens. The first state of the new album, its “liquid state,” can be listened to via an interactive website created by Abeera Kamran in collaboration with Jaar and Somnath Bhatt.

The album in its “physical state” will be released this Friday, July 17.

You can check out the website and listen to the album here (Chrome is recommended).