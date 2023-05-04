Little Dragon Next on Ninja Tune with New Album 'Slugs of Love' LP is scheduled for July 7 release.

Little Dragon, the Grammy-nominated Swedish band, will release a new album on Ninja Tune.

Consisting of school friends Erik Bodin (drums and percussion), Fredrik Wallin (bass), Håkan Wirenstarnd (keyboards), and Yukimi Nagano (vocals), Little Dragon have become one of the most loved bands on the Ninja Tune label.

Recorded in their Gothenburg studio, the same studio they have worked in for almost 20 years, on Slugs of Love they bring their distinctive blend of soulful pop, electronics, and R&B, all underpinned by lead singer Yukimi’s vocals. The record features a guest turn from Damon Albarn on “Glow” and a collaboration with East Atlanta rapper JID, who is signed with J. Cole’s Dreamville label.

The band’s previous album, New Me, Same Us, landed on Ninja Tune in 2020.

Released today alongside the announcement is new single “Kenneth,” a soulful, lo-fi tribute to a childhood friend. “It’s about friendship and love,” the band explain, “and the dirt of getting caught in bitterness and taking the wrong turn mentally.”

The band have once again teamed up with animation studio for a video to accompany the track.

Tracklisting

01. Amöban

02. Frisco

03. Slugs of Love

04. Disco Dangerous

05. Lily’s Call

06. Stay (feat. JID)

07. Gold

08. Kenneth

09. Glow (feat. Damon Albarn)

10. Tumbling Dice

11. Easy Falling

Slugs of Love LP is scheduled for July 7 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Kenneth” in full via the player below and pre-order the album here.

Photo: Delali Ayivi