Little Dragon Next on Ninja Tune with New Album 'New Me, Same Us' LP is out March 27.

Photo | Ellen Edmar

Little Dragon will return with their new studio album, New Me, Same Us, out March 27 on Ninja Tune.

New Me, Same Us is entirely self-produced and recorded at the band’s long-term home-built studio in Gothenburg, Sweden, and it sees them going back to basics and falling back in love with their instruments: drums, bass, keyboards, harp, guitar, and voice, to produce some of their “most focussed and inarguably best music to date,” the label explains.

Having played together since their school days in Gothenburg—where they’d meet up after class to jam and listen to records by artists like A Tribe Called Quest and Alice Coltrane—the band is fronted by vocalist Yukimi Nagano, with multi-instrumentalists Håkan Wirenstarnd and Fredrik Wallin on keyboards and bass respectively, and Erik Bodin on drums and percussion.

“This album has been the most collaborative for us yet,” they explain, “which might sound weird considering we’ve been making music together for all these years, but we worked hard at being honest, finding the courage to let go of our egos and be pieces of something bigger.”

The record is said to find them in a reflective mood, with Nagano’s vocals musing on transitions, longing, and saying goodbye. “We are all on our own personal journeys,” they say, “full of change, yet still we stand united with stories we believe in, that make us who we are.”

The artwork is produced by award-winning Swedish director, producer, screenwriter, and animator Johannes Nyholm, whose short film “Dreams from the Woods” was used as the music video for Little Dragon’s “Twice.”

Little Dragon’s last album came through Because Music, titled Season High, in 2017.

Following a sold-out headline show at London’s Printworks in 2019, the band will return to O2 Brixton Academy, London on March 26 as part of a run of dates across Europe and North America. You can find more information here.

Tracklisting



01. Hold On

02. Rush

03. Another Lover

04. Kids

05. Every Rain

06. New Fiction

07. Sadness

08. Are You Feeling Sad?

09. Where You Belong

10. Stay Right Here

11. Water

New Me, Same Us LP is out March 27 on Ninja Tune. Meanwhile, you can hear new single “Hold On” below and pre-order the album here.