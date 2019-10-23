Little Dragon Unveil New Ninja Tune Single 'Tongue Kissing' is out now on Nina Tune.

Swedish four-piece Little Dragon have shared a new single on Ninja Tune, titled Tongue Kissing. The track comes alongside news of a huge run of headline live-shows across Europe and North America in 2020.

Tongue Kissing is four minutes of glittering, off-kilter pop, which sees front-woman Yukimi Nagano muse on embracing life’s challenges head-on.

“The song is very much about taking brave steps,” explain the band. “Facing your own demons and tongue kissing with life, not holding back but going all in with all that it entails, every moment in your face”

The track follows last year’s Lover Chanting EP, and a career of forward-thinking albums, including breakout Ritual Union and the GRAMMY-nominated Nabuma Rubberband.

Artwork for the release comes from Mačka (a.k.a Lena Mačka).

You can find full tour dates here.

Tracklisting

01. Tongue Kissing

02. Tongue Kissing (Edit)

