Little Dragon to Release New Ninja Tune EP 'Opening the Door' EP is scheduled for September 16 release.

Photo: Jakob Ekvall

Little Dragon will release Opening The Door, a new EP, next month.

Opening The Door follows the release of Drifting Out, a triptych comprising three takes on a central track, with contributions from Kelsey Lu, Yo-Yo Ma, and Jakob Koranyi; The Other Lover, a collaboration with Moses Sumney; and the release of their New Me, Same Us Remix EP which featured contributions from Midland, Octo Octa, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and Ela Minus.

The Swedish electro-pop outfit released New Me, Same Us, their latest album, last year, also on Ninja Tune.

Alongside the announcement, Little Dragon have shared “Frisco,” a bouncy minimal dance track about “renewal, letting out your full potential, and moving with the wave of change and life.”

The EP also features “Stay,” a collaboration with respected East Atlanta rapper JID, and “Peace” an ethereal, rhythmic song which features Swedish musician Stefan Sandberg, who contributes flute.

Opening The Door represents “being brave and moving forward into the unknown,” we’re told.

“We have so much new music to share, and it feels like we are finally opening the door and releasing it out from our bubble and into the universe,” the band explain.

Tracklisting

01. Stay feat. JID

02. Frisco

03. Peace feat. Stefan Sandberg

Opening the Door EP is scheduled for September 16 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Frisco” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://littledragon.bandcamp.com/album/opening-the-door">Opening The Door by Little Dragon</a>