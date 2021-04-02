Little Snake Announces Debut Album on Brainfeeder Feat. Flying Lotus, Amon Tobin, and More 'A Fragmented Love Story, Written By The Infinite Helix Architect' LP is scheduled for May 7 release.

Photo: Julian P Gagnon

Little Snake will release his debut on Brainfeeder.

The Canadian producer, real name Gino Serpentini, signed to Brainfeeder in 2018 after his tracks became a staple in Flying Lotus’ DJ sets. He has since released three EPs on the label, balancing intricacy with explosive bass weight: YATDC (2020), LOST IN SPIRALS (2019)—which was informed by math rock, textural noise, acid techno, and jungle—and ENTER (2018), inspired by the Gaspar Noé film “Enter The Void.” You can read more about Serpentini’s work in his long-form XLR8R feature here.

A Fragmented Love Story, Written By The Infinite Helix Architect is a “sprawling masterpiece juxtaposing rhythm, tempo, melody, and form,” we’re told by the Los Angeles label. Heavyweights of the bass genre Amon Tobin and Flying Lotus appear on the record, as do SABROI, Tutara Peak, and Shrimpnose.

According to Little Snake, the album is “a signal to those who have experienced the consciousness of a dualistic pattern they may find themselves in,” he says. “It is intended to be the most generalized amalgamation of the furthest corners of all tangible emotional complexes and perceivable spectrums known to humankind and beyond.”

To accompany the announcement, Little Snake has shared the Flying Lotus single “Fallen Angels” with an extravagant experimental video directed by Little Snake and produced by Strangeloop.

Outside of the worldwide DSP album release, Little Snake will offer a limited edition USB stick of the album housed in holographic packaging. Copies of the sticks will be available on Little Snake’s Bandcamp page and will include unreleased music and art.

Tracklisting



01. exterior to me

02. Fallen Angels (feat. Flying Lotus)

03. hang in there..

04. Decimation of Movement over Time (feat. SABROI)

05. FEVER DREAM (feat. Shrimpnose)

06. Loophole (feat. Amon Tobin)

07. The Machine

08. In My Head

09. Raining Teeth (feat. Tutara Peak)

10. this interlude presents: Absurdism !!

11. TO FIND LOVE IS TO SEEK THE END (feat. Flying Lotus)

A Fragmented Love Story, Written By The Infinite Helix Architect LP is scheduled for May 7 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Fallen Angels” feat. Flying Lotus and “Loophole” feat. Amon Tobin below.

<a href="https://little-snake.bandcamp.com/album/a-fragmented-love-story-written-by-the-infinite-helix-architect">A Fragmented Love Story, Written By The Infinite Helix Architect by Little Snake</a>