Little Snake Drops New EP on Brainfeeder 'DRIVING ON ACID' EP is available now.

Photo: Harrison Neef

Little Snake has returns to Brainfeeder with a new digital EP.

DRIVING ON ACID comprises six hyper-detailed and, somewhat paradoxically, minimalistic take on avant-garde rave music, including a collaboration, “RTF150,” with fellow Alberta resident Cerdin.

“The aim of the EP was to create an honest and ultra-refined collection of acid-laced tunes that would unapologetically appeal to a sweaty club,” says Little Snake, real name Gino Serpentini. We’re told the the entire package is “carried by undertones of deconstructed club.”

Little Snake began making music at 17-years-old, releasing experimental beats on streaming sites. These soon caught the attention of Brainfeeder head honcho Flying Lotus, and he became the youngest member of the Brainfeeder family when he released his sophomore EP, Enter.

In 2021, Little Snake collaborated with two of his heroes, Flying Lotus and Amon Tobin, on his debut album, A Fragmented Love Story, Written by the Infinite Helix Architect. You can read more about his work here.

Tracklisting



01. LAUNDRYPLEX TEKK (2Ci MIX)

02. HOTBOXING THE PSYCHWARD (LSA MIX)

03. STAPLES:STITCHES (25i-NBOMe MIX)

04. ALXRPLTZ (5-HT2C MIX)

05. RTF150 (feat. Cerdin)

06. POLARITY VEIL (5-MeO MIX)

DRIVING ON ACID EP is available now. You can stream it in full below and order it here.

<a href="https://little-snake.bandcamp.com/album/driving-on-acid">DRIVING ON ACID by Little Snake</a>