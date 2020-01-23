Little Snake Locks in Third Brainfeeder EP, ‘YATDC’ 'YATDC' EP is out February 7.

Photo | Robb Klassen

Little Snake has shared “I. OYU3.33REA,” the lead single from YATDC, his new Brainfeeder EP.

YATDC is Little Snake’s third EP on the Los Angeles label, following 2019’s Lost In Spirals. It comprises four new productions that “juxtapose space, texture, melody, tempo, and rhythm,” the label explains.

“YATDC does not fit into the category of an EP, an LP, or anything in between,” Little Snake explains. “YATDC is a message, delivered to you by omnipresent entities that have appeared in your skies for some time, via Little Snake as a vessel. It is something you have known for a long time, and you will soon return to it. Although you could not be told this directly, and even when you have deciphered it in full, words cannot fathom it. Through the centre point of every force and motion within this message, you will find the truth…”

Little Snake, real name Gino Serpentini, resides in Calgary, Alberta. His tracks have become a staple in the sets of Flying Lotus, who signed him to Brainfeeder in 2018, describing his productions as “fkn insane.” You can read more about Little Snake in our extended interview here.

Earlier this month, Brainfeeder unveiled a new album from Thundercat.

Tracklisting



01. I. OYU3.33REA

02. II. ETH2.22

03. III. 4.62287ARMED

04. IV. REACTOR0.93713

YATDC EP is out February 7, with pre-order here.