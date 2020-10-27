Little Snake Teams Up with Brazil’s Amon Tobin for Brainfeeder 'Loophole' is available now.

Little Snake has teamed up with visionary Brazilian electronic composer Amon Tobin on Loophole, a new single on Brainfeeder.

Little Snake, real name Gino Serpentini, resides in Calgary, Alberta. His music deconstructs dancefloor norms, balancing intricacy with explosive bass weight. He has released three EPs on Brainfeeder, most recently last year’s Lost in Spirals, informed by textural noise, acid techno, and jungle. You can read more about him in his XLR8R feature here.

This is the first time that Serpentini has teamed up with Amon Tobin, whose life and work in electronic music has produced some of the most important, era-defining records of his time.

“Loophole,” is the “embodiment of a portal in which transfiguration occurs,” Serpentini tells XLR8R. “A transfiguration in which we return to a heartspace beyond all delusions within this 3D hologram and return to a state of peace in which we truly know.”

Tracklisting



01. Loophole

Loophole is available digitally on Brainfeeder Records. Order it here and stream it in full below.

<a href="https://little-snake.bandcamp.com/album/loophole">Loophole by Little Snake & Amon Tobin</a>