Livity Sound Welcomes Leif 'Igam-Ogam' EP is out November 8.

Livity Sound‘s final transmission of 2019 comes from Leif.

Leif, real name Leif Knowles, has spent the last decade refining his musical palette with a slew of releases including albums for Whities and UntilMyHeartStops. In 2017, he launched the TIO-Series label as a vehicle to showcase the more off-kilter rhythmical side of his own productions.

This new EP for Livity Sound continues in the exploratory TIO-series vein, finding Leif in percussion mode, combining nimble rhythms, deep bass, and hazy synths in his idiosyncratic style.

This 12” vinyl release comes with brand new art direction from Tess Redburn in a full colour artwork reverse board sleeve.

Livity Sound is a label set up by Peverelist in 2011 as a vehicle for a raw and exploratory strain of UK techno, rooted in the heritage of UK dance music and sound system culture.

Tracklisting

A1. Igam-Ogam

B1. First Image

B2. Seeker

Igam-Ogam EP is out November 8, with pre-order here.