Lobster Theremin Unveils New Nthng Album, ‘Hypnotherapy’ 'Hypnotherapy' LP​ drops on April 24.

Nthng​ is back with his second album for Lobster Theremin, Hypnotherapy.

Hypnotherapy, an eight-track album, spans dub techno and hazy ambient and traverses through different moods. It follows It Never Ends, Nthing’s debut album in 2017, but the elusive dutch DJ-producer has also put out material on his own label, Transatlantic, plus the likes of Delsin and Mörk. His latest release came in 2019 with Shine. There’s nothing else disclosed about the music itself but there are clips below.

The album is Lobster Theremin’s 66th release.

Tracklisting



A1. 50 Flower

A2. I Just Am

B1. Heitt

B2. Beautiful Love

C1. Wave Return

C2. Spirit of Ecstasy

D1. Hypnotherapy

D2. With You

Digi only: And Then There Was Light

Hypnotherapy LP​ drops on April 24 on vinyl and digitally via​ Lobster Theremin, with pre-order here.