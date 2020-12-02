Australia’s Logic1000 Announces Euphoric New EP 'You’ve Got the Whole Night to Go' is scheduled for January 22 release.

Photo: Xiaofu Wang

Logic1000 will release her new EP, You’ve Got the Whole Night to Go, out January 22 via her own imprint, Therapy.

Alongside today’s announcement, the Berlin-based Australian, real name Samantha Poulter, has released “I Won’t Forget,” the lead single. The track works understatedly, with a murmuring vocal sample looped over a steady house beat.

“There was no doubt in my mind that ‘I Won’t Forget’ would be the lead track,” says Poulter. “I love its slow build up and how euphoric the vocal is.”

Poulter wanted to create a mood that was “hopeful for a brighter future.”

You’ve Got the Whole Night to Go came about during lockdown, when Poulter took to her studio, sharpening her sound. That sound contains the euphoric rush of Berlin juxtaposed against Poulter’s more restrained sensibilities. We’re told to expect a collection of four “driving yet understated” tracks.

Poulter emerged in the wake of her debut, self-titled EP, released in 2018 via Aussie label SUMAC. This release attracted the attention of Four Tet, DJ Python, and Annie Mac, to name a few. Soon after, she was enlisted to remix Caribou, Christine and the Queens, and Låpsley.

Tracklisting

01. Like My Way

02. I Won’t Forget

03. Medium

04. Her

You’ve Got the Whole Night to Go is scheduled for January 22 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “I Won’t Forget” below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://logic1000.bandcamp.com/album/youve-got-the-whole-night-to-go">You've Got the Whole Night to Go by Logic1000</a>