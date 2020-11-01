Lol K’s Debut Album Mixes UK Drill, Pop, and 2-Step 'The Breeze' is available on Halcyon Veil.

Lol K have released their debut album on Rabit‘s Halcyon Veil.

Lol K is the work of Junior XL and CJ Calderwood, who is also a part of Good Sad Happy Bad with Mica Levi.

The Breeze is the London group’s first album, and it’s made of six tracks along with six instrumental versions, exploring UK drill, pop and 2-step. Conceptually, it explores ideas of escapism, belonging, and inner-city isolation, with sparing but shapeshifting production.

The record marks a concerted development from Lol K’s earlier work, especially Born Under a Bad One, released on Levi’s Curl in 2018. For one, it sees the group adding their vocals to the mix, switching between melodic hooks to a rave-punkish prang out. Guest vocals come from LA Timpa, who is also releasing an album on Halcyon Veil soon, and Coby Sey.

Tracklisting



01. Proud

02. Air Held Softly In A Fist

03. Oilseed Stone feat. Coby Sey

04. Twice

05. Completely Out Of Business feat. LA Timpa

06. Anechonic

07. Proud (Instrumental)

08. Air Held Softly In A Fist (Instrumental)

09. Oilseed Stone (Instrumental)

10. Twice (Instrumental)

11. Completely Out Of Business (Instrumental)

12. Anechonic (Instrumental)

The Breeze is available now, with a full stream below.